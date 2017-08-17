Girl, 7, suffers horrific burns from henna tattoo whilst on holiday in Egypt

Madison Gulliver suffered horrific chemical burns. Credit: SWNS

A seven-year-old girl suffered horrific chemical burns after being given a henna tattoo whilst on holiday. Madison Gulliver's entire arm was left blistered and scarred days after receiving the design whilst on holiday in Hurghada, Egypt, with her family. When they arrived back in the UK, Madison started complaining that the henna design felt itchy on her skin. After the swirls developed into a series of painful blisters, doctors were forced to cut them off in a specialist burns unit - leaving the youngster with disfiguring scars. Now Madison's family are calling for parents to be wary of chemicals present in henna - often used to make tattoos darker and increase their lifespan.

The seven-year-old had a henna tattoo designed in Egypt. Credit: SWNS

Chemical para-phenylenediamine, or PPD, is often found in products such as henna, sun cream and hair dye. But PPD in henna is now recognised as a public health issue, as the allergenic chemical often causes hypersensitivity reactions in children. Martin Gulliver, 50, Madison's dad, said his daughter's skin under her tattoo started to bubble shortly after their return to the UK on July 25. "We noticed there was a small patch on the top of the tattoo that was raised but we couldn't see any redness," he said. "The next morning the whole tattoo was starting to get itchy, so we washed it off which revealed a rash in the outline of the tattoo. "It started to blister so we started looking on the internet about black henna tattoos and that's when we realised all the worrying things."

Madison was eventually referred to a specialist burns unit. Credit: SWNS