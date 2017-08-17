Malala Yousafzai set to study at Oxford after A-level success

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is set to study at Oxford University after a successful set of A-level results.

The 20-year-old, who almost died after being shot by the Taliban for her views on girls' education, will read Philosophy, Politics and Economics - or PPE - at the prestigious university.

Ms Yousafzai tweeted confirmation of her acceptance on Thursday shortly after A-level results were published across the UK.

Earlier this year she revealed earlier that she had received a conditional offer to study at a university demanding three As, but did not specify which.

The campaigner tweeted: "So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!"