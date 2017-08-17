Manchester Arena benefit concert: How to get tickets

The Manchester Arena will reopen for the first time since the terror attack with a benefit concert to honour those killed in the bombing.

The venue, which has been closed since the attack on May 22, will open its doors again on Saturday September 9.

The We Are Manchester concert will include performances from Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Courteeners, Blossoms and Rick Astley. Poet Tony Walsh, known as Longfella, will also perform and there will be a pre-show DJ set from Clint Boon.

All profits raised will go to the Manchester Memorial Fund, a charitable trust overseen by the city's Lord Mayor which will go towards establishing a permanent memorial for the victims of the attack.