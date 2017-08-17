Model 'offered sum of money' after alleged Grace Mugabe assault

The model who has accused Grace Mugabe of assaulting her has rejected a "sum of money to settle", her lawyer alleged today.

Gerrie Nel, who secured Oscar Pistorius's murder conviction and is now representing alleged victim Gabriella Engels, said a "third party" had approached the family.

But he told how Ms Engels, who claims she was attacked by the first lady of Zimbabwe, is "interested in justice, not money".

Speaking at a press conference with Ms Engels, who had a huge plaster on her forehead, present, he said: "The more concerning thing is that the family has even been approached via a third party to accept an amount of money to settle this. And the family is not interested in doing that."

Mrs Mugabe, 52, requested diplomatic immunity on Wednesday over the incident which is alleged to have taken place in Johannesburg earlier this week.