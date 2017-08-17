PM unveils new mental health awareness course to help teens

Theresa May will today announce details of a new mental health awareness course designed to help teenagers struggling with exam pressure, self-esteem and other issues.

The course will be part of the National Citizen Service (NCS), which was set up by her predecessor David Cameron.

As young people across the country find out their A-level results on Thursday, the prime minister said she hopes the course can play a key role in early intervention and giving teenagers the confidence to access mental health support.

"Mental health issues can have a devastating effect on young lives and that's why making sure young people are fully supported, both inside and outside of the classroom, is a key priority for me," Mrs May said.

The scheme's package of measures will include mental health training for more than 10,000 NCS staff and a new network of graduates from the scheme to champion mental health awareness.