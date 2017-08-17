- ITV Report
PM unveils new mental health awareness course to help teens
Theresa May will today announce details of a new mental health awareness course designed to help teenagers struggling with exam pressure, self-esteem and other issues.
The course will be part of the National Citizen Service (NCS), which was set up by her predecessor David Cameron.
As young people across the country find out their A-level results on Thursday, the prime minister said she hopes the course can play a key role in early intervention and giving teenagers the confidence to access mental health support.
"Mental health issues can have a devastating effect on young lives and that's why making sure young people are fully supported, both inside and outside of the classroom, is a key priority for me," Mrs May said.
The scheme's package of measures will include mental health training for more than 10,000 NCS staff and a new network of graduates from the scheme to champion mental health awareness.
Labour welcomed efforts to raise mental health awareness, but said the services young people need to get help are not available due to a lack of funding.
Shadow mental health minister Barbara Keeley said: "Currently, two-thirds of children referred to specialist mental health services by their GP receive no help, and a third are not even assessed.
"Many have to wait until they have made multiple suicide attempts before they are able to get the help they need."
Mr Cameron set up the youth programme on becoming prime minister in 2010 as part of his so-called "big society", and became chairman of NCS Patrons in his first job after quitting politics following the Brexit vote.
Since 2011, more than 300,000 16 and 17-year-olds have taken part in NCS, usually on four-week summer programmes involving residential courses and community projects.