Raped 10-year-old Indian girl who was refused an abortion gives birth

A 10-year-old girl who was raped and whose request for an abortion was turned down by India's Supreme Court has given birth to a baby girl.

The baby, who is underweight at just 4lbs, is in a neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Chandigarh, according to the Times of India.

The girl alleges that she was raped multiple times by a family member, who has since been arrested.

She was refused permission for an abortion by a lower court on 18 July.

The family appealed to the Supreme Court, but the termination was refused as the girl's application came in the 26th week of her pregnancy.

Indian law prevents termination beyond the 20th week.

Both the baby and the mother are doing fine, according to reports.

India has a troubling record of sexual assaults on minors, with activists in the country demanding the government do more to protect women.