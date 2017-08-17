Terror tip-off hotline calls surge by 600% after attacks

Calls to a dedicated terror tip-off hotline have surged by more than 600% in the past six months following an unprecedented wave of attacks in Britain, new figures show.

Reports peaked in June, when the London Bridge and Finsbury Park attacks took place, with the service receiving 5,703 calls.

This compared to 748 in January and 764 in February, and a monthly average over the year to June of around 1,800.

People can contact the hotline to pass on suspicions about possible terrorist activity.

According to statistics obtained by the Press Association, the number of calls to the hotline rose to 2,449 in March, the month of the Westminster attack, before dipping to 1,412 in April and then increasing to 4,191 in May, when the Manchester bombing occurred.

Figures disclosed by the National Police Chiefs' Council following a Freedom of Information request show the hotline received 22,729 calls in the year to the end of June 2016 - almost double the tally of 11,892 in the previous 12 months. The service took 21,596 calls from July 2016 to June 2017.

Police welcomed the rise in calls, with Detective Chief Superintendent Clarke Jarrett, of the Metropolitan Police, saying: "We need the public's assistance to help keep us all safe from terrorism so it really is encouraging that more calls are being made to the confidential hotline.

"Every report we receive about suspicious activity is potentially crucial information that could help keep communities safer."