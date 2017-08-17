Trump adviser Steve Bannon labels white supremacists 'clowns'

Steve Bannon, the White House chief strategist, has attacked white nationalists "a collection of clowns".

His comments follow the violence in Charlottesville and US President Donald Trump's own much-criticised statements about the events which saw a 32-year-old woman was killed after a suspected far-right sympathiser rammed a group of counter-protesters with a car.

Bannon's comments are significant as the former editor of the Breitbart website is himself considered to have far-right sympathies.

In the wake of Charlottesville, four minority House caucus groups called for Bannon - along with White House aides Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka - to be fired saying his presence in the White House was emboldening white supremacists.

In an interview with American Prospect, Bannon was asked about the link between economic nationalism and the white nationalism seen in Charlottesville.