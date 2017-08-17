UK is 'unsuitable' for fracking, expert claims

The UK's geology is unsuitable for fracking as a result of changes that happened millions of years ago, a geoscience expert has claimed.

The comments by Professor John Underhill, the chief scientist at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, have been welcomed by campaigners who object to the technique claiming it causes environmental damage.

Professor Underhill said that "the science shows that our country's geology is simply unsuitable for shale oil and gas production".

"The implication that because fracking works in the US, it must also work here is wrong," he added.

He told ITV News that his research showed the UK has been subject to a series of geological changes - including the tilting and buckling of rock formations due to movements of the earth's crust - that mean its geology is unlike areas in the US where fracking has been successful.