- ITV Report
UK 'plans to continue visa-free travel from EU post-Brexit'
The government reportedly plans to allow visa-free travel to continue after Brexit for visitors from the European Union.
But if visitors from EU countries wanted to work, study or settle in the UK they would have to apply for permission under the proposals.
Currently, EU citizens are able to live and work in the UK without a permit.
The Home Office has not confirmed the proposals and says plans for the future immigration system after Brexit will be set out in due course.
It has also said the system will enable the UK "to control who works, studies and accesses public services".
One so-called Tory "hard Brexiteer" is pleased with the proposals, according to ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan.
But Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, is quoted by the BBC, as saying: "Nobody who voted to leave the European Union expected Brexit to mean Britain losing control of immigration, yet that is exactly what the government proposes.
"Restricting the right to come and work in Britain while leaving an open door for everyone else seems to be opposite of a common sense immigration system.
"It will not restrict anybody coming here from Europe who does not intend to work and may push other EU nationals into the black economy."
The government has previously published what it said was a"fair and serious" offer to guarantee the future rights of the 3.2 million EU citizens living in the UK and the 1.2 million British ex-pats in the EU.
But the proposal to grant EU nationals "settled status", effectively indefinite leave to remain, was immediately dismissed by European Council President Donald Tusk as "below our expectations".