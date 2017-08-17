UK 'plans to continue visa-free travel from EU post-Brexit'

The government reportedly plans to allow visa-free travel to continue after Brexit for visitors from the European Union.

But if visitors from EU countries wanted to work, study or settle in the UK they would have to apply for permission under the proposals.

Currently, EU citizens are able to live and work in the UK without a permit.

The Home Office has not confirmed the proposals and says plans for the future immigration system after Brexit will be set out in due course.

It has also said the system will enable the UK "to control who works, studies and accesses public services".