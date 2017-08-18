Actress Laila Rouass hid from Barcelona attackers in restaurant freezer

Former Holby City and Footballers' Wives star Laila Rouass hid in a Barcelona restaurant freezer while terrorists killed 13 people outside in the city's famous Las Ramblas promenade.

The actress, who just a day earlier had been relaxing in the city, including visiting the Sagrada Familia church, was near the scene by chance.

At the time of the attack she tweeted that she was "hiding in a restaurant freezer ... praying for the safety of everyone here".