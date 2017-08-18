Italian Bruno Gulotta, 35, is first named victim of Barcelona terror attack

An Italian father-of-two is the first named victim of the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

Bruno Gulotta, 35, was walking with his wife and two young children Alexander, five, and baby Aria, when he was mown down on Thursday night, said his colleagues.

His seven-month-old daughter "will never know her dad" they said in a tribute that praised his kindness and described him as a "generous and heartfelt person".

Mr Gulotta had been walking hand-in-hand with his son at the time of the attack, according to Italian media reports.

His wife reportedly managed to pull the child out of the van's path, with none of the rest of the family thought to have suffered any significant injury.

At least 13 people died in the attack and 100 are injured.