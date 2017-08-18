Fears grow for seven-year-old boy missing in Barcelona following attack

Fears are growing for a seven-year-old boy reported to be missing in Barcelona following the terror attacks that hit Spain.

UK authorities are "urgently looking into" the reports that the British dual-nationality child is missing, Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

The boy, named Julian, is the subject of a social media appeal by his cousin, George Cadman from Dorset.

Mr Cadman posted on Facebook that Julian had been separated from his mother, Jom, while they were in Barcelona.