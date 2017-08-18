Government 'must try harder' to tackle childhood obesity

Ready meals, pizzas, burgers, savoury snacks and sandwiches are likely to targeted in a drive to tackle childhood obesity.

A year after the launch of a landmark plan to tackle the crisis, leading figures say a "much more robust" strategy is needed to ensure targets are met.

Public Health England (PHE) says "real progress has been made" on reducing sugar levels in many products.

According to PHE, one in three children are either overweight or obese by the time they leave primary school, while recently released figures showed that more than 600 children and young people under 25 were treated for type 2 diabetes in 2015/16 - nearly 80% of whom were obese.

PHE said it will be focusing on the reduction of excess calories in a range of products in conjunction with the implementation of the soft drinks industry levy, which will come into force in April 2018.

The levy, or sugar tax, will create an additional charge for drinks manufacturers whose products exceed around 5% sugar content.

But the Obesity Health Alliance (OHA), a coalition of more than 40 leading health charities, medical colleges and campaign groups, said that "despite some good progress", its assessment of the plan was: "Must try harder."