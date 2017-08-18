Man shot after several people stabbed in Finland

Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg, after several people were stabbed.

The stabbings took place in the western city of Turku.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

Local media has reported six people to be injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Police say one person has been apprehended.

Finnish police Tweeted this following the incident: