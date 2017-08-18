Manhunt under way for driver of van used in Barcelona attack

A major manhunt is still under way for the driver of the white Fiat van used to mow down pedestrians in Barcelona terror attack.

Three suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the attack, in which 13 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured, but police believe the van's driver made-off from the scene unharmed.

There are reports that police believe two vans were used - one for the attack and a second as a getaway vehicle.