Michael Barrymore set to get substantial payout from police for wrongful arrest

Entertainer Michael Barrymore is set to receive a substantial payout from Essex Police for a wrongful arrest on suspicion of rape and murder which he says destroyed his career.

A High Court judge ruled the entertainer was entitled to "more than nominal" damages over his treatment.

Comedian and TV presenter Mr Barrymore was detained in June 2007 over the death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock, who was found in the swimming pool at Mr Barrymore's Roydon home six years before.

Essex Police has admitted the arrest was unlawful, as the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to suspect that Mr Barrymore was guilty.

Mr Justice Stuart-Smith, sitting in London on Friday, ruled against the force, which had argued that Mr Barrymore should only receive a nominal payout.

The judge did not decide on the sum to be awarded, which will be decided at a later hearing.

Mr Barrymore, 65, who was not present for the decision, values his claim at more than £2.4 million.