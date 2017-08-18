Police hunt four suspects over Spain attacks

A Spanish court has released photos of four suspects they are hunting over the terror attacks in Spain.

A police union official identified them as Moussa Oukabir - who is suspected of driving the van into crowds in Barcelona, Said Aallaa, Mohamed Hychami and Younes Abouyaaqoub.

The men are believed to be aged between 17 and 24-years-old and suspected to be linked not only to the Barcelona attack but to an alleged terror cell.

All men are said to be of Moroccan origin and from the Spanish city of Ripoll near the border to France.

Police are investigating a third element to the investigation - an explosion at a house on Wednesday in Alcanar which was first dismissed as a gas leak.

When investigators returned to the site they found remnants of an apparent bomb factory.

Police have so far linked 13 people to the terror cell, they have arrested four on suspicion of a part of it.

Three of these are of Moroccan origin and one is Spanish all aged between 21 and 34-years-old.

Two of these suspects were detained on Thursday, Driss Oukabir was arrested in Ripoll after his driving licence was found inside the van used in the Las Ramblas attack.

A further two arrests were made in Ripoll on Friday.

Five more men believed to be part of the terror cell were shot dead by police during the attack that took place in Cambrils.