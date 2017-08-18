Premier League team news: Stoke vs Arsenal

Belgian forward Julien Ngoy looks set for up to six weeks on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Arsenal will again be without Alexis Sanchez for their Premier League trip to Stoke on Saturday evening.

The forward is sidelined with an abdominal injury but could return against Liverpool next week, while defender Laurent Koscielny is also missing as he serves the last of a three-game ban.

Shkodran Mustafi, Per Mertesacker and Francis Coquelin should all be available after missing the win over Leicester, while Mesut Ozil could also be back following an ankle issue. Santi Cazorla (ankle) is a long-term absentee.