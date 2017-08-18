Risk of hail and thunder in places after a bright start

It's a bright start for many this morning, with a mixture of sunshine and showers across the UK.

As we go through the day, showers will continue with some turning heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Longer spells of rain are also possible, especially across parts of Scotland.

Turning windy into the afternoon, with gales developing across western coasts and hills.

Feeling cooler than yesterday. Highs reaching 21 Celsius (70F).