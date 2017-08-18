Steve Bannon leaves his role of Chief Strategist role to Donald Trump's administration

Donald Trump and his former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Credit: AP

Steve Bannon is leaving his position as Chief Strategist to Donald Trump's administration, the White House has confirmed. A statement said he would be leaving immediately after a "mutual decision" with the chief of staff. His exit marks the latest in a string of high-profile departures from the White House.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best. – White House statement

The former Breitbart executive was a key adviser to Mr Trump during the election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House. However, he has less secure in Mr Trump's favour in recent weeks. In a press conference on Tuesday, the US president had refused to confirm whether Mr Bannon would remain in post, saying only "We'll see".

Steve Bannon was seen as falling out of Mr Trump's favour in recent weeks. Credit: AP

Mr Trump had distanced himself from Mr Bannon, amid reports he felt the strategist was taking too much credit for his unexpected success in the Presidential race. In his press conference on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: "I like Mr Bannon. He’s a friend of mine. But Mr Bannon came on very late" in reference to his campaign. Mr Bannon may also have suffered damage after giving an extraordinary interview to a left-wing journal in which he dismissed Mr Trump's position on North Korea and attacked colleagues within the ad administration. In it, he said there was no prospect that America could stage an attack on the rogue state - directly contradicting the US President's rhetoric. Neither Mr Trump nor Mr Bannon made any immediate comment on his exit.

Anthony Scaramucci was another key departure from the White House Credit: AP