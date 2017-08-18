Sunny spells and the risk of showers on Saturday

This Evening and Tonight: Rain and showers becoming increasingly confined to western and northern areas overnight, with clear spells developing elsewhere. Winds remaining strong near coasts, but gradually easing inland.

Saturday: Southern England and southern Wales likely to be dry with some sunshine. Elsewhere, scattered showers developing throughout the day, heavy and blustery across Scotland, but lighter than today elsewhere.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Rain slowly spreading northeastwards through Sunday and Monday, turning heavy at times in the northwest. Becoming drier and warmer for a time in the south, with some thundery showers possible.