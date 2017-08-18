Sunny spells and heavy showers this afternoon

Sunny spells and showers across much of the UK today - the risk of heavy, thundery bursts at times. Longer spells of rain across Aberdeenshire giving the risk of localised flooding. Potential disruption around the midlands through this evening's rush hour and the risk of gales around the Bristol Channel and the Welsh coastline later this afternoon and through this evening - again the risk of disruption to travel. Showers gradually clearing eastwards overnight. Sunny spells and showers again tomorrow but far fewer showers and a quieter day generally.