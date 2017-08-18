The growing use of vehicles as weapons in attacks

86 people were killed in Nice in July 2016. Credit: AP

A van ploughing into pedestrians in a busy area of Barcelona echoes the circumstances of atrocities that have hit several countries - including Germany, France and the UK.

Nice, July 14, 2016

A truck ploughed into Bastille Day revellers in the southern French city of Nice, killing 86 people. IS claimed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out by a Tunisian living in France.

Berlin, December 19, 2016

A Christmas market in central Berlin was attacked in 2016. Credit: AP

A truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.

Israel, January 8, 2017

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot, killing four.

Westminster, March 22, 2017

Five people were killed by Khalid Masood in Westminster. Credit: PA

Khalid Masood drove a hired car over Westminster Bridge, near the Houses of Parliament, mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians before crashing into railings outside the Palace of Westminster. He stabbed Pc Keith Palmer to death and also killed US tourist Kurt Cochran, Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 31, plus Britons Aysha Frade, 44, and 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes. Masood was shot dead by police.

Stockholm, April 7, 2017

An Uzbek man confessed to the Stockholm attack. Credit: PA

A stolen truck was rammed into a crowd in the Swedish capital, killing four people and wounding 15 others. A 39-year-old Uzbek man confessed to the crime, his lawyer said. Police said Rakhmat Akilov was known to have been sympathetic to extremist organisations. Briton Chris Bevington, 41, who lived in Stockholm with his family and worked as a director with music streaming service Spotify, was among the victims.

London Bridge, June 3, 2017

Eight people were killed when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before launching knife attacks on people enjoying a night out in Borough Market. The terrorists were shot dead by police.

Finsbury Park, June 19, 2017