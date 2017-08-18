- ITV Report
Thousands hold minute's silence in tribute to Barcelona attack victims
Thousands of people have gathered in Barcelona's main square for a minute's silence to commemorate the victims of the two terror attacks.
The event was attended by Spain’s King Felipe VI and the country's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy.
Also in attendance was Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont.
The trio stood in front of the crowd in Placa de Cataluyna during the remembrance.
As the silence came to an end the crowd began to applaud.
People shouted "I am not afraid!" in defiance of the attacks.
People have left candles and tributes in Las Ramblas, the famous street in Barcelona where the attack too place.
On reads "Catalunya - place of peace".