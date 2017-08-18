Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Thousands hold minute's silence in tribute to Barcelona attack victims

People have laid tributes to the attack victims Credit: AP

Thousands of people have gathered in Barcelona's main square for a minute's silence to commemorate the victims of the two terror attacks.

The event was attended by Spain’s King Felipe VI and the country's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy.

Thousands gathered for the minutes silence in Barcelona's main square Credit: AP

Also in attendance was Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont.

The trio stood in front of the crowd in Placa de Cataluyna during the remembrance.

PM Mariano Rajoy (left) and King Felipe VI (right) attended the gathering Credit: AP

As the silence came to an end the crowd began to applaud.

People shouted "I am not afraid!" in defiance of the attacks.

After the minute's silence people applauded and shouted their defiance of the attackers Credit: AP

People have left candles and tributes in Las Ramblas, the famous street in Barcelona where the attack too place.

On reads "Catalunya - place of peace".

On reads Credit: AP
  1. Read more
  2. 20 updates
Live: Spain terror attacks death toll rises to 14

More on this story