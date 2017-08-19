Two police officers shot and killed as they 'scuffled' with suspect

A second police officer has died from his injuries after he and a colleague were shot while tackling a suspect in Florida.

Sgt Sam Howard, from the Kissimmee Police Department, died on Saturday - a day after he and Officer Matthew Baxter were attacked.

Officer Baxter died on Friday night.

The pair had been on patrol in the area south of Kissimmee, which neighbours Orlando, when they got into what Police Chief Jeff O'Dell described as a "scuffle" with suspect Everett Miller.