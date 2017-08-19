More than 550 killed by flooding in India, Nepal and Bangladesh

More than 550 people have been killed in flooding caused by heavy rains across northern India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Annual monsoon rains have triggered landslides and caused homes to collapse, and with many more people dying due to drowning, the death toll stands at 578.

Almost 16 million people are thought to have been affected by the flooding, with army soldiers and disaster management workers across the three countries launching mammoth rescue efforts to evacuate and provide food and shelter to those caught up in the disaster.

Soldiers have been forced to use motorboats to rescue people marooned on their rooftops, while air force helicopters dropped packages of food and drinking water to those trapped in their homes.