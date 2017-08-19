Hunt denies Hawking's claims he 'cherry-picked' research to justify NHS reforms

Jeremy Hunt has rejected Professor Stephen Hawking's claim that he "abused" scientific research to justify his policies.

The leading scientist, has accused the Health Secretary of "cherry-picking" favourable evidence in order to suit his arguments for the creation of a seven-day NHS.

The 75-year-old, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1962, also suggested that Mr Hunt is also suppressing contradictory research.

Writing in the Guardian, Prof Hawking wrote: "Hunt had cherry-picked research to justify his argument. For a scientist, cherry-picking evidence is unacceptable.

"When public figures abuse scientific argument, citing some studies but suppressing others to justify policies they want to implement for other reasons, it debases scientific culture."

"One consequence of this sort of behaviour is that it leads ordinary people to not trust science at a time when scientific research and progress are more important than ever."