- ITV Report
-
Hunt denies Hawking's claims he 'cherry-picked' research to justify NHS reforms
Jeremy Hunt has rejected Professor Stephen Hawking's claim that he "abused" scientific research to justify his policies.
The leading scientist, has accused the Health Secretary of "cherry-picking" favourable evidence in order to suit his arguments for the creation of a seven-day NHS.
The 75-year-old, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1962, also suggested that Mr Hunt is also suppressing contradictory research.
Writing in the Guardian, Prof Hawking wrote: "Hunt had cherry-picked research to justify his argument. For a scientist, cherry-picking evidence is unacceptable.
"When public figures abuse scientific argument, citing some studies but suppressing others to justify policies they want to implement for other reasons, it debases scientific culture."
"One consequence of this sort of behaviour is that it leads ordinary people to not trust science at a time when scientific research and progress are more important than ever."
The Health Secretary relied on research that showed higher death rates at weekends when setting out his argument for the seven-day service.
However the studies were not universally accepted by the scientific community.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Hunt said Prof Hawking is a "brilliant physicist" but wrong on the "lack of evidence 4 weekend effect".
Mr Hunt added: "And whatever entrenched opposition, no responsible health sec could ignore it if you want NHS 2 be safest health service in world as I do."
The Health Secretary used his drive to create a seven-day NHS as one of the main reasons for reforming junior doctors' contracts.
It led to the biggest walkout of doctors in NHS history.
Prof Hawking, who is director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge, warned that Mr Hunt's actions were harmful at a time when public support for science is "more important than ever".
He also said he "would not be here today" if it were not for the NHS service.
The lifelong Labour supporter also attacked Tory policies such as the public sector pay cap, the new junior doctors contract and removing the student nurse bursary.
"The NHS is in a crisis, and one that has been created by political decisions," he wrote.
"Political decisions such as these cause reductions in care quality, longer waiting lists, anxiety for patients and staff, and dangerous staff shortages."
"Failures in the system of privatised social care for disabled and elderly people have placed an additional burden on the NHS, " he added.