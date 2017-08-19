Thousands attend Boston march against right-wing rally

An estimated 15,000 counter-protesters demonstrated in Boston. Credit: AP

Thousands of demonstrators have marched through Boston in opposition to a right-wing rally in the city which was eventually cut short. An estimated 15,000 protesters dwarfed the attendees of the curtailed right-wing, Free Speech rally.

The right-wing rally centred on a bandstand on Boston Common. Credit: AP

The rally was held just one week after a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. The counter-protesters in Virginia had been demonstrating against white supremacist groups' Unite The Right rally. Following the abandoned rally on Boston Common, police vans escorted the conservatives from the area, while some counter-protesters scuffled with armed officers who were keeping the two groups apart.

Free Speech rally goers were escorted from the area by police. Credit: AP

Organisers of the Free Speech rally, had publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville on August 12. The Boston Free Speech Coalition, which organised the event, said it had nothing to do with white nationalism or racism, and added that its group is not affiliated with the Charlottesville rally organisers in any way. "We are strictly about free speech," the group said on its Facebook page, "we denounce the politics of supremacy and violence."

A counter-protester (left) confronts a supporter of Donald Trump. Credit: AP

In Boston, there were fears that white nationalists might attend the rally, raising the spectre of confrontation just seven days after Charlottesville. Counter-protesters in the Massachusetts capital chanted anti-Nazi and anti-fascism slogans, and waved signs which read "Resist Fascism", "Hate Never Made US Great", and "Smash White Supremacy".

Counter-protesters chanted anti-Nazi and anti-fascism slogans. Credit: AP