Violence breaks out as neo-Nazis and anti-fascist protesters clash in Berlin

Scuffles broke out on the streets of Berlin on Saturday as neo-Nazi demonstrators clashed with anti-fascist protesters.

Some 500 far-right supporters took part in a march honouring the 30th anniversary of the death of top Nazi politician Rudolf Hess - a close ally of Adolf Hitler.

The group had planned to march to the site of the former Spandau prison, where Hess died in 1987 - but they were blocked by around 1,000 counter-protesters and local residents, who chanted "Nazis out" and "you lost the war".

Police in riot gear kept the two groups apart and officials said the day passed largely peacefully, aside from a few hotspots where violence broke out as the opposing sides came face to face.