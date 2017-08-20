Barcelona hold minute's silence prior to Real Betis match

Barcelona players and fans joined together in a minute's silence to remember the victims of Thursday's terror attack in the city.

The Catalans had 'Barcelona' embossed onto the back of their shirts, rather than having the players names in tribute to those who lost their lives. The players also wore black armbands.

Visiting side Real Betis also paid their respects by having t-shirts printed with 'Real Betis is with Barcelona' on them in the local Catalan language.