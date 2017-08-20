- ITV Report
Barcelona hold minute's silence prior to Real Betis match
Barcelona players and fans joined together in a minute's silence to remember the victims of Thursday's terror attack in the city.
The Catalans had 'Barcelona' embossed onto the back of their shirts, rather than having the players names in tribute to those who lost their lives. The players also wore black armbands.
Visiting side Real Betis also paid their respects by having t-shirts printed with 'Real Betis is with Barcelona' on them in the local Catalan language.
Fourteen people died in two separate attacks in Catalonia. Thirteen people lost their lives on La Rambla when a van drove into pedestrians. Another person died in the town of Cambrils.
The city's main football club, Barcelona, is seen as an organisation that represents the people of the area.
Barcelona's vice-president, Jordi Cardoner, also attended the remembrance service at the Sagrada Familia on Sunday morning.