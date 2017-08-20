British drivers face tougher vehicle hire checks after terror attacks

British drivers could face extra checks when renting cars and vans under plans to make it harder for extremists to hire vehicles for terror attacks.

The government announced the plans as police in Spain said they had linked three rentral vans to Younes Abouyaaquoub, the remaining main fugitive from the Catalonia attacks that killed 14 and injured more than 120.

Drivers' data could be shared by the rental companies with the government to be cross-checked against a terror watch list as part of the plans being considered by ministers following attacks in Spain, Britain, France and Germany.

"The threat from terrorism is changing and so must our response," a government spokesperson said.