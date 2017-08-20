- ITV Report
-
Cloudy warm and humid over the next few days
This Evening and Tonight:
Rain will continue in the south and west tonight including some heavy bursts. It will feel rather humid here with mist and fog over hills. Northern and eastern parts will stay dry and become rather cool.
Monday:
Rain in Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northwest England will be heavy at times. It will stay mainly cloudy elsewhere but warm bright spells are likely in some southern parts.
ITV weather presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: