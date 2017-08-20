- ITV Report
David Davis warns EU over repeating Brexit negotiations 'with the clock ticking'
There is no point in negotiating aspects of Brexit twice as the "clock is ticking", David Davis has warned the European Union in a bid to push withdrawal talks towards discussions on a future trading relationship.
During the next week the Brexit Secretary is due to publish five position papers setting out Britain's negotiating strategy in an attempt to add pace to the talks.
One of the key documents is expected to be on the Government's favoured approaches to enforcing rights outside the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).
Disagreements over the ECJ's role was a major sticking point during Brexit talks in July, with the Government against Brussels' insistence that EU citizens' rights should be enforced by the court once Britain has left the EU.
The paper will set out different possible approaches to end the "direct jurisdiction" of the ECJ but still enforce individuals' and businesses' rights after Brexit.
Another document on goods will emphasise that the Government is seeking a deal to ensure the freest and most friction-less trade possible in goods and services.
At present, the EU's position is that only goods should be discussed in "phase one" of the negotiations, in which "sufficient progress" must be made before talks on a future trade deal can begin.
But Britain believes the goods and services sectors are impossible to separate and so wants to discuss them together.
Mr Davis said: "With the clock ticking, it wouldn't be in either of our interests to run aspects of the negotiations twice."
He continued: "This week we set out more detail of the future relationship we want with the European Union, putting forward imaginative and creative solutions to build a deep and special partnership with our closest neighbours and allies.
"In the coming days we will demonstrate our thinking even further, with five new papers - all part of our work to drive the talks forward, and make sure we can show beyond doubt that we have made sufficient progress on withdrawal issues by October so that we can move on to discuss our future relationship."
A third position paper on confidentiality will make clear the Government's intentions on ensuring official documents and information exchanged between the UK, EU and other member states remain protected after Brexit.
A fourth document will be published on civil judicial cooperation to reassure the domestic legal sector and with an eye on August's talks.
While a final paper on data will seek to ensure that it continues to be passed between the UK and EU without disruption.