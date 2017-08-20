David Davis warns EU over repeating Brexit negotiations 'with the clock ticking'

There is no point in negotiating aspects of Brexit twice as the "clock is ticking", David Davis has warned the European Union in a bid to push withdrawal talks towards discussions on a future trading relationship.

During the next week the Brexit Secretary is due to publish five position papers setting out Britain's negotiating strategy in an attempt to add pace to the talks.

One of the key documents is expected to be on the Government's favoured approaches to enforcing rights outside the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

Disagreements over the ECJ's role was a major sticking point during Brexit talks in July, with the Government against Brussels' insistence that EU citizens' rights should be enforced by the court once Britain has left the EU.

The paper will set out different possible approaches to end the "direct jurisdiction" of the ECJ but still enforce individuals' and businesses' rights after Brexit.

Another document on goods will emphasise that the Government is seeking a deal to ensure the freest and most friction-less trade possible in goods and services.

At present, the EU's position is that only goods should be discussed in "phase one" of the negotiations, in which "sufficient progress" must be made before talks on a future trade deal can begin.

But Britain believes the goods and services sectors are impossible to separate and so wants to discuss them together.