Sir Mo Farah wins final track race in Great Britain

British runner Sir Mo Farah has completed his final track race in Great Britain by winning the 3000m at the Birmingham Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old led going into the final lap on the Diamond League race, before stretching his lead in the final 100m, to win at a canter.

When crossing the finishing line, Farah used his famous 'Mobot' celebration to entertain the crowds, many of whom attended the meet in order to see Farah's final domestic track appearance.

Farah then paraded around the track as part of a lap of honour, clutching the Union Jack as he went.