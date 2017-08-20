- ITV Report
Feeling warm and humid
Monday:
Rain in Northern Ireland, western Scotland and northwest England will be heavy at times. It will stay mainly cloudy elsewhere but warm bright spells are likely in some southern parts.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:
Cloud and rain will affect the north on Tuesday and Wednesday, sometimes turning heavy. Southern parts will be dry, bright, humid and very warm. Thursday will be fresher with showers.
ITV weather presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: