'Surrender or die': Iraqi PM warns IS fighters as his forces begin operation to retake Tal Afar

Iraqi forces have begun an operation to banish so-called Islamic State from one of their last remaining strongholds in the country.

Iraq's prime minister warned IS fighters had "no option" but to "surrender or die" as he announced the move on Tal Afar, a key town west of Mosul, in a televised address.

"The city of Tal Afar will be liberated and will join all the liberated cities," Prime Minister Haider al-Abad said early Sunday.

The operation on the Sunni extremist IS group could heighten sectarian and regional tensions as it will involve both Shiite and Sunni militiamen. Shiite militiamen sat out the operation to retake the mostly Sunni city of Mosul.