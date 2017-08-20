- ITV Report
Seven-year-old boy Julian Cadman confirmed as Barcelona attack victim
Seven-year-old Julian Alessandro Cadman has been confirmed as a victim of the Barcelona terrorist attack, his family have confirmed.
Julian, who has dual British and Australian nationality, was on Las Ramblas on Thursday when a van struck pedestrian, where he became separated from his mother.
His family launched a desperate search to find Julian via social media. Julian's grandfather, Tony, posted on Facebook after the attack: "My Grandson, Julian Alessandro Cadman is missing. Please like and share. We have found Jom (my daughter in law) and she is (in a) serious but stable condition in hospital.
"Julian is seven years old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity. Please share if you have family or friends in Barcelona."
Spanish authorities confirmed they had identified three more fatalities on Sunday afternoon from the attack in Catalonia.