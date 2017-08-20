USS Indianapolis warship found 72 years after it was sunk in WWII

The wreckage of a US Navy warship that was torpedoed after playing a defining role in World War Two has been found in the Pacific - 72 years after it was lost at sea.

The USS Indianapolis played a key role in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima before being struck by Japanese torpedoes.

Just 316 of the 1,196 crew survived after the 12-minute sinking just after midnight on July 30, 1945 in a stretch of the Philippine Sea between Guam and Leyte Gulf.