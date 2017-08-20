Weather: Sunny Sunday with spots of rain in the west

There will be a few showers in the north, but otherwise dry for many with warm sunny spells.

Cloud, rain and drizzle will be slowly moving into the south west, turning heavy at times.

It will feel cool under cloud with rain at first, but turn more humid later.

Rain will continue to move across the south and west tonight, with hill fog across the southwest and a humid feel.

There will be a cool night elsewhere will patchy mist and fog in the north.