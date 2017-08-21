Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay £300m to woman who claimed she got cancer from talc

Johnson & Johnson have been ordered to pay $417 million (£323 million) to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer from using their talc products.

Eva Echeverria was awarded the huge sum after a court ruled the firm failed to adequately warn customers about the cancer risks.

Lawyers for Ms Echeverria accused the pharmaceutical company of encouraging women to use its talc products despite years of studies linking ovarian cancer diagnoses and deaths to genital talc use.

Several other cases have been brought against J&J resulting in them paying out millions, but this is the biggest single pay out to date.

The firm said they will appeal the decision as they are "guided by science, which supports the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder."

J&J's lawyers also argued various studies and federal agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration have not found talc products have the potential to cause cancer.