- ITV Report
Barcelona attack suspect shot dead by police
The suspected driver in the Barcelona terror attack has been shot dead by police.
Younes Abouyaaqoub was cornered in the town of Subirats, 30 miles west of Barcelona.
He was wearing what looked like an explosives belt.
Thirteen people died in the Barcelona attack, including seven-year-old British boy Julian Cadman.
Abouyaaqou, 22, is believed to have hijacked another car to flee the scene, killing the driver.
This brings the death toll from the Barcelona attack and a second attack on Friday in the Spanish coastal town of Cambrils to 15.