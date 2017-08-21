Moroccan Younes Abouyaaquoub confirmed as Spain attacker at large

Moroccan Younes Abouyaaquoub has been confirmed as the attacker still at large following last week's attacks in Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn said "everything indicates" that Abouyaaqoub, a resident of the northern town of Ripoll, was the driver of the van which ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 and injured dozens more.

More to follow.