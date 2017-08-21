Mum 'cut in half by hospital lift' after giving birth to third child

A young mother has died after being "cut in half" by a hospital lift.

Rocio Cortes Nuñez, 26, had just given birth to her third child and was being transferred to a different floor when the tragedy happened.

It is thought the lift at the Virgen del Valme hospital in Seville started moving upwards before the stretcher was fully inside.

Her baby daughter, who was with her at the time, is said to be unharmed.