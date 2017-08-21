New images 'show Barcelona attack van driver moments after attack'

The photo show a man walking through La Boqueria market shortly after the attack. Credit: El Pais

New images have emerged of a man who it is claimed was responsible for driving a van into pedestrians in Barcelona, killing 13. The photos released by the Spanish newspaper El Pais on Monday show a man who is thought to be Younes Abouyaaqoub walking through La Boqueria market seconds after the Las Ramblas attack on Thursday. Earlier on Monday, authorities confirmed that they believe Abouyaaqoub was the man behind the wheel. Abouyaaqoub, who has reportedly fled into France on foot, is believed to be the only member of the 12-strong terror cell still on the run.

Reports in the Spanish media say this the attack van driver. Credit: El Pais

An additional photo of Abouyaaqoub has been released by investigating sources. Spanish police have yet to confirm that the veracity of the pictures released by El Pais.

Investigating sources have also released this photo of Younes Abouyaaqoub. Credit: EBU

Five members of the cell were shot dead by police after they rammed a car into a group of pedestrians in Cambrils, killing a woman and injuring six others in the early hours of Friday morning. Moussa Oukabir, aged 17 or 18, Said Aallaa, 19, and Mohamed Hychami, 24, were among those killed by officers. Footage of the assailants lying dead on the ground showed they had been wearing fake suicide belts.

Suspects Moussa Oukabir, Mohamed Hychami and Said Aallaa are believed to have been killed.

It is believed two members of the terror cell were killed in an explosion on Wednesday at the house in Alcanar where the terror plot was hatched. Four others remain in custody. The men, aged 21, 27, 28 and 34, were arrested in connection with the attack. Three are Moroccan and one is Spanish. Officials believe the terror group behind the attacks were plotting much deadlier carnage using explosives favoured by Islamic State militants.

Younes Abouyaaqoub is still on the run.

Three vehicles were rented using the credit card of Abouyaaqoub and police believe the group wanted to load the vans with explosives for a big attack, but were forced to change their plans after the house in Alcanar blew up. The group is said to have stored more than 100 gas tanks and explosive ingredients at the house. The investigation is also focusing on a missing imam who police believe could have been killed by the explosion.

The ruins of the rented house in Alcanar. Credit: PA

Abdelbaki Es Satty is suspected of radicalising the 12-man terror cell. His home in Alcanar was raided by police on Saturday. Spanish newspaper El Pais said Abdelbaki Es Satty was imam at one of the two mosques in Ripoll, in the north-east of Spain near to the French border and around 62 miles from Barcelona. All of the main suspects are believed to have lived in the small town, which has a Muslim community of around 500 people.

The Alcanar home of Abdelbaki Es Satty has been raided by police.