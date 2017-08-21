Sailors missing after US Navy ship collision near Singapore

The US Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five are injured after USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore.

The Navy said aircraft from another US ship in the area were responding to the collision, and the Singaporean navy and coast guard had vessels in the area to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

It is the second collision involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan.