Secret Apple job listing hidden within website for 'talented engineer'

Key qualifications for the position include "strong attention to detail" and "excellent analytical capabilities".

Only applicants with the skills to find the advert would be qualified for the role.

A job listing for a "talented engineer" has been discovered within the Apple website.

The advert reads: "Hey there! You found us.

"We are looking for a talented engineer to develop a critical infrastructure component that is to be a key part of the Apple ecosystem."

It then goes on to ask: "Do you love designing & architecting highly scalable, distributed web services?

"Would you want to work on Exabytes of data, tens of thousands of servers, and millions of hard drives?"

It was uncovered by Zack Whittaker, the security editor of US tech website ZDNet.

He wrote: "Cool. If you find this hidden Apple page, you're offered a job!"

Applicants were asked to get in touch by sending their CVs to Apple.

The URL now leads to an "error" message. But the cached version can be seen here.