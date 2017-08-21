Shocking scale of pollution from UK farms revealed

The shocking scale of pollution from Britain's farms has been revealed in a joint investigation by ITV News and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

Thousands of gallons of waste, including toxic slurry and rotting animal carcasses, are being dumped in the countryside, badly harming wildlife and the environment.

Authorities say they are dealing with one serious incident per week on average.

There were 5,300 farm pollution incidents between 2010 and 2016, new figures show.

Of these, more than 500 were so serious they had a major impact on the environment.

Although farmers can face unlimited fines, most cases never reach court.