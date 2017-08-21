- ITV Report
Sky-watchers celebrate as total solar eclipse sighted in US
A total solar eclipse has been sighted in the US as millions stop to watch the rare natural phenomenon.
Tourists travelled across the world to see the skies darken to black across a swathe of north America this afternoon.
There was jubilation among watchers as total eclipse arrived in the western US state of Oregon at just after 10am local time (6pm British Summer Time).
The path of shadow is now set to race across a 70-mile wide swathe over central states before reaching the other side of the country in South Carolina at around 2.45pm EDT (7.45pm BST).
Eclipses are caused when the moon passes in front of the sun, temporarily blocking its light to the earth.
Britain is not in the path of a full blackout but will witness a partial eclipse.
Sky-watchers in Oregon witnessed the moon's shadow rushing across the ground towards them and a black outline gradually obliterate the sun.
The period of total eclipse lasts for around two minutes.
People using binoculars also had the chance to see the red glow of the sun's near atmosphere and solar flares rising off its surface, which are normally invisible in bright sunlight.
It is America's first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years, and is expected to be the most observed and photographed in history.
That is largely due to the fact that it will cover a well-populated area that is easy to reach for travellers hoping to catch a sighting of the phenomenon.
Up to five solar eclipses take place each year - but many are over the seas or in deeply remote areas of the globe.
Scientists at NASA are spending millions on research, including sending up high-altitude balloons to record the eclipse from the "edge of space".
Members of the public have also been asked to help by sending data including the affect on animals.
"We expect a boatload of science from this one," said Jay Pasachoff, a Williams College astronomer who has traveled to 65 eclipses of all kinds.
NASA Astronaut Jack Fischer posted an image from the international space station as they prepared for the eclipse.
The UK will see only a partial eclipse, because it is not directly underneath the path of the moon's orbit.
Watchers may see a "bite" taken out the sun - but forecasters warn that cloud and mist may spoil the spectacle for many.
Only south-west England and South Wales are expected to have any chance of witnessing the moment through a break in the cloud.
The peak of the eclipse will occur at different times around the UK, but will be around 8pm.