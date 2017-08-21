Sky-watchers celebrate as total solar eclipse sighted in US

A total solar eclipse has been sighted in the US as millions stop to watch the rare natural phenomenon.

Tourists travelled across the world to see the skies darken to black across a swathe of north America this afternoon.

There was jubilation among watchers as total eclipse arrived in the western US state of Oregon at just after 10am local time (6pm British Summer Time).

The path of shadow is now set to race across a 70-mile wide swathe over central states before reaching the other side of the country in South Carolina at around 2.45pm EDT (7.45pm BST).

Eclipses are caused when the moon passes in front of the sun, temporarily blocking its light to the earth.

Britain is not in the path of a full blackout but will witness a partial eclipse.