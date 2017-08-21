- ITV Report
-
Submarine owner says missing journalist died in onboard accident and was buried at sea
A Danish inventor who built a submarine has told police that a missing journalist died onboard in an accident, and that he buried her at sea in an unspecified location.
Peter Madsen is being held on manslaughter charges after journalist Kim Wall vanished shortly after his 40-tonne amateur submarine sank off Denmark's coast on August 11.
Copenhagen police have confirmed that Madsen will continue to be held.
He denies any wrongdoing or responsibility for the fate of Ms Wall.
Ms Wall, a Swede who had worked for the New York Times, The Guardian, South China Morning Post and Vice Magazine, boarded the submarine on the evening of the 10th, reportedly as part of an assignment.
The 30-year-old had been with Madsen as they sailed inside the submarine on August 10, with Madsen previously claiming he then dropped off his passenger at Copenhagen harbour during the night.
The journalist's boyfriend alerted police the next morning that the submarine, named the UC3 Nautilus, had not returned to Copenhagen as expected.
A major search was launched involving the Danish Navy, including two helicopters and three ships, which briefly spotted the sub before it sank.
Rescue crews reported seeing Madsen standing aboard the submarine wearing trademark military fatigues in the vessel's tower whilst it was still afloat.
Ms Wall's family said that she had worked in many dangerous places as a journalist, but it was unimaginable that "something could happen... just a few miles from the childhood home".
The wreck has been salvaged and no body found.