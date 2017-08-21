Submarine owner says missing journalist died in onboard accident and was buried at sea

A Danish inventor who built a submarine has told police that a missing journalist died onboard in an accident, and that he buried her at sea in an unspecified location.

Peter Madsen is being held on manslaughter charges after journalist Kim Wall vanished shortly after his 40-tonne amateur submarine sank off Denmark's coast on August 11.

Copenhagen police have confirmed that Madsen will continue to be held.

He denies any wrongdoing or responsibility for the fate of Ms Wall.

Ms Wall, a Swede who had worked for the New York Times, The Guardian, South China Morning Post and Vice Magazine, boarded the submarine on the evening of the 10th, reportedly as part of an assignment.